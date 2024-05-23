The ultimate 2024 offseason checklist for the Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are still one of the Eastern Conference’s premier teams and that shouldn’t change in 2024-25. But they need to find a way to break through for a deep playoff run, and while they have the talent capable of that now, it’s time to all but guarantee a trip to the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.
So general manager Don Sweeney needs to put together a small but detailed and ultimate checklist of how the 2024-25 incarnation of the Bruins will be the best version of the team to date - even better than the 2022-23 group that broke records in the regular season.
What should his checklist look like? I went ahead and jotted down what I would do this offseason to further enhance the Bruins chances of making it back to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2019, which was also the year they last went to the Stanley Cup Final in a losing effort to the St. Louis Blues.
Boston Bruins must make at least three big moves this offseason
Don Sweeney saw quite a bit of roster turnover last summer, and he proved that such turnover wouldn’t hurt the Bruins if this past season is an indicator. Expect something similar to happen this offseason, but there is one player he must absolutely re-sign to a contract extension.
I also listed one major trade he must make, and such a move could bring either future assets into the mix - to either be utilized or traded away at a later date. Or, the particular trade I mentioned could, and perhaps preferably, bring in more talent to help the team immediately.
Finally, Sweeney should have enough in cap space to make a splash in free agency, even if it means signing just one quality, game-changing player. But before we talk about them, let’s first discuss this mystery player he must re-sign.