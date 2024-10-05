Former Bruins forward placed on waivers by Metropolitan Division team

Over the last few seasons, spots have been hard to come by for Boston Bruins prospects on the NHL roster. Matthew Poitras, John Beecher, and Mason Lohrei have been able to crack the roster in Boston, but for most of the other younger players, it's been difficult.

In the past few off-seasons, some of the younger players have either been traded away, Jakub Lauko, or left in free agency for other organizations. As we close in on opening night around the league, teams, including the Bruins, place players on waivers for assignment to the AHL if they go unclaimed. One former Boston prospect was placed on waivers by a Metropolitan Division team.

Joona Koppanen placed on waivers by Pittsburgh Penguins

Former Bruins forward and prospect Joona Koppanen was placed on waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins to go to their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes/Barre Scranton Penguins. Friday, Boston placed three players on waivers for the purpose, Michael DiPietro, Vinni Lettieri, and Jordan Oesterle.

Koppanen did play in five games for the Bruins in the record-setting 2022-23 regular season. He picked up an assist and used his 6-foot-5 frame to hand out eight hits, while averaging 10:50 a night. Last season, he played in four games for the Penguins, averaging just 7:49 a night.

He was drafted by the Bruins, 135th overall, in the 2016 Entry Draft and played his best hockey in the Boston organization in his last two seasons. In 2021-22, he had 11 goals and 19 assists for Providence in 2021-22, the one year later, he had 12 goals and 23 assists in 35 games. Last season for Wilkes/Barre Scranton Penguins, his numbers dropped a bit to six goals and 15 assists in 58 games.

It's unlikely that Koppanen gets claimed and will end back with the Penguins affiliate in the AHL for the upcoming season and he could even get a look again in Pittsburgh this season.