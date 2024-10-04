Boston Bruins News: Matthew Poitras injury, new goalie arrives, 3 players on waivers

One day after a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in Quebec City, there was a lot of news surrounding the Boston Bruins.

Matthew Poitras injury update

Matthew Poitras did not make the trip to Quebec City Thursday as he is day-to-day with an injury. There are some questions as to whether he would make the opening night roster out of training camp, but head coach Jim Montgomery didn't have much of an update on his young forward.

"I don't think his availability affects whether he's gonna start the season here,'' said Montgomery. "I can't say yes or no [if he'll be available for the opener]. He's day to day."

There are just four nights until opening night against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in Sunrise and if Poitras is not in the lineup, that would make Fabian Lysell or Tyler Johnson, still on a PTO in camp, options.

Bruins placed three players on waivers

Friday, the Bruins placed three players on waivers for assignment to the Providence Bruins. The three players placed on waivers, are Michael DiPietro, Vinni Lettieri, and Jordan Oesterle. DiPietro struggled in the preseason games and will likely spend the season with the P-Bruins as it is highly unlikely he'll be claimed. Just who else will be between the pipes in the AHL with him this season remains to be seen.

New goalie Jiri Patera joins Bruins

Earlier this week, the Bruins claimed a goalie, Jiri Patera, off of waivers, which raised some eyebrows. It was a couple of days after the drama between the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman's agent, but it was likely a move telling us that the. front office and coaching staff were not impressed with either DiPietro or Brandon Bussi. Regardless, he's glad to be claimed by the Black and Gold.

"Quick turnaround but really happy to be here,'' Patera said. "Original Six team, a lot of history. Really grateful and happy to be part of an organization like that."

He primarly has played in the AHL in his previous stops and it remains to be seen why the Bruins claimed him and a lot of it may have to do with what happens between Swayman and Bruins and whether or not they are going to need some depth in the minors.