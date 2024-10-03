Bruins coach Jim Montgomery explains why two key players are absent against the Kings

The Boston Bruins head to Quebec City Thursday night for their next to last preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings. The Black and Gold will be brining a lot of their regulars to the game, but they will be minus to key players for different reasons, according to head coach Jim Montgomery.

Jim Montgomery explains why two key players will not play against the Kings

The Bruins will dress Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, and Pavel Zacha up front with Tyler Johnson, Patrick Brown, Justin Brazeau, and Max Jones also expected to play. Missing are Matthew Poitras and Brad Marchand. After practice at Warrior Ice Arena, the third-year Boston coach explained that they'll be both out of the lineup.

Marchand played in Tuesday night's, 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at the TD Garden, however, he did not return for the second period and the team announced that he was questionable to return because of an illness. Montgomery said Thursday they are giving more time to get better.

Poitras, however, suffered an injury recently and according to Montgomery, he's day-to-day, which is a typical not showing your hand move in the NHL. It's clear that with this just being a preseason game, there is no reason for either player to push it with the regular season beginning in five nights against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.

Sunday, the Bruins made their first round of cuts and among those sent to the Providence Bruins in the AHL was Fabian Lysell. Thursday, the Bruins announced that they recalled the 21st pick of the 2021 Entry Draft and he will slot into the lineup against Los Angeles.

Some players like Johnson, Lysell, Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro are suiting up to play and may have one last chance to make an impression on the coaching staff and front office. After the Kings, the Black and Gold close out the preseason against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the nation's Capital.