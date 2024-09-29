Fabian Lysell & Georgii Merkulov headline surprising Bruins first-round of cuts

The Boston Bruins are nine days away from opening the 2024-25 regular season against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in South Florida on Oct. 8. Sunday, the Black and Gold announced their first big round of cuts to the Providence Bruins in the AHL.

Training camp for Providence begins on Monday and there will be several prospects heading south from Boston to Rhode Island. Some names are heading down that are not surprising and there are some that are very surprising and some you may even call stunning.

Fabian Lysell & Georgii Merkulov headline Bruins' cuts from training camp

Of all the players that were announced to be heading to Providence two names really stuck out, Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov. Going into camp, both players were considered players that could come up and fill the spot of Jake DeBrusk who left in free agency for the Vancouver Canucks.

Of the two players, the biggest surprise is Lysell. Yes, he started slow last Sunday against the New York Rangers in the first preseason game, but he got better as the week went along. Having him not remaining in Boston is surprising as he deserved a longer look. It makes you wonder what his future with the organization is going forward. Merkulov as well. Here is the full list of players reporting to Providence on Monday morning.

Joey Abate, Drew Bavaro, Ryan Bischel, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Riley Duran, Jackson Edward, John Farinacci, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Fabian Lysell, Nolan Maier, Ryan Mast, Adam Mechura, Georgii Merkulov, Mason Millman and Jaxon Nelson. Marc McLaughlin was placed on waivers to report to the AHL. Goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo has been released from his PTO and will also head south to Providence.

Of the names above going down to the AHL with Lysell and Merkulov, there are no real big eye-opening surprises. Harrison, Farinacci, Duran, and Kuntar are not ready for the NHL, while defensemen Brunet, Edward, and Mast are players worth following this season with the P-Bruins.