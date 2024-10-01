Bruins dressing a slew of regulars against Flyers

The Boston Bruins will play their final home preseason game of the 2024 season on Tuesday night when they entertain the Philadelphia Flyers. Over the last couple of days, the first-round cuts for the Bruins were made and the Jeremy Swayman contract situation took a turn that might be one that neither side can recover from.

With that in the past, the future is at the TD Garden on Tuesday night when the Flyers come to town. This will be likely the first or final tune-up for a lot of the Bruins regulars who will suit up and be in the lineup at Florida next Tuesday. Here is a look at some of the players who will be on the ice against Philadelphia.

Bruins announce roster against Flyers

The Bruins will play a lot of their regular at home against the Flyers. Center Elias Lindholm will play for the first time this preseason and we could get a look at a potential Pavel Zacha/Lindholm/David Pastrnak line. Also in the lineup for forwards are John Beecher, Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, Justin Brazeau, Brad Marchand, Morgan Geekie, and Tyler Johnson, who is on a PTO and looking to make a case to stay with the Black and Gold.

On defense, Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, Mason Lohrei, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke, and Hampus Lindholm are expected to draw in. Could this be the final tune-up for a potential McAvoy/Zadarov pairing, something that Montgomery has given a long hard look at in camp.

Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro are expected to be the goalies to dress and you would have to think that this will be a Bussi game as he looks to solidify his spot on the roster as Joonas Korpisalo’s backup. This will be an interesting game to watch with the line combinations, defensive pairings, and Bussi in goal. A lot of questions could be answered against the Flyers.