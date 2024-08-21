Breaking Down the Boston Bruins Schedule for February 2025
By Scott Roche
As we come down the stretch in the second half of August, the closer we get to September, the closer we get to the Boston Bruins training camp. With NHL starting camps next month, as continue to take a look at the 2024-25 schedule for the Bruins.
So far we have broken down October, November, December, and January, which are all busy months, but as we take a look at February, it's hands down the lightest month on the schedule. The reason for that is that the NHL will take a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. With that said, let's take a look at a rather light month in terms of games for the Black and Gold.
Boston Bruins February 2025 Schedule
- February 1: vs. New York Rangers, 3:30 p.m.
- February 4: vs. Minnesota Wild, 7 p.m.
- February 5: at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
- February 8: vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 3:30 p.m.
- February 22: vs. Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m.
- February 25: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
- February 27: vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m.
All times are Eastern Time Zone
Bruins Face a Light February..... at Home
The Bruins will play just seven games in the month and six will be at the TD Garden, but it'll be against some tough teams. Their lone road game is at the Rangers, four days after the Blueshirts visit the TD Garden. Former coach Bruce Cassidy will bring his Golden Knights to Boston for their lone visit and Toronto will make another appearance at the end of the month. The Wild, Islanders, and Ducks will also visit.
It's a short month for the Black and Gold, except for the players that will take part in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it's a month with six of their seven games at home and a chance for them to bank some points in the standings.