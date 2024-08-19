Breaking Down the Boston Bruins Schedule for January 2025
By Scott Roche
With each passing day, we are getting closer and closer to the Boston Bruins gathering at Warrior Ice Arena for training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season. Earlier this month, we took a look at the Black and Gold's schedule for the first three months of the season and it's not an easy one, especially in October.
After a busy first three months, things will pick up even more after the New Year as January will offer some tough games against some of the top teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. Just how tough is the month of January going to be, in four days in the first half of the month, they will face the two teams that played in the Stanley Cup Final. With that said, let's take a look and break down the January schedule for Jim Montgoemry's team.
Boston Bruins January 2025 Schedule
- January 2: at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
- January 4: at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
- January 5: vs. New York Islanders, 6 p.m.
- January 7: vs. Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m.
- January 9: at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
- January 11: at Florida Panthers, 1 p.m.
- January 14: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
- January 18: at Ottawa Senators, 3 p.m.
- January 20: vs. San Jose Sharks, 1 p.m.
- January 22: at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m.
- January 23: vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
- January 25: vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m.
- January 28: at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
- January 30: vs. Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.
All times are Eastern Time Zone
Bruins Face Tough January Schedule
January won't be easy for the Black and Gold. Not only do they face the two teams that played in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, but they also host the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning along with two games against former teammate Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators. Factor in games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres in the Atlantic Division, it won't be easy.
Another wrinkle in the schedule is the Bruins will play four afternoon games starting at 3 o'clock or earlier with two of those being on the road and two at the TD Garden. January is busy because of a light February schedule because of the 4 Nations Face Off so it will be imperative that Boston takes care of business in January. Again, it won't be easy, but it never is in the NHL, is it?