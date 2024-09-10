Breaking Down the Boston Bruins Schedule for April 2025
By Scott Roche
The Boston Bruins are closing in quickly on beginning training camp at Warrior Ice Arena for the 2024-25 season. As we have done this summer, we are looking ahead to the new season for the Black and Gold and breaking down their schedule, month-by-month.
We have broken down the first six months of the season for Boston and all that is left is April, which is a busy one, but also a short one in terms of the regular season coming to an end ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here is the Bruins' April schedule.
Boston Bruins April 2025 Schedule
- April 1: vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
- April 3: at Montreal Candiens, 7 p.m.
- April 5: vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
- April 6: at Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.
- April 8: at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
- April 10: vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m.
- April 13: at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m.
- April 15: vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
All times are Eastern Time Zone
Bruins face a compact April schedule
One quick takeaway is that the Bruins have eight games, an even split of four home games and four road games, to play in just 15 days. It would be wise for the Black and Gold to be in a playoff position before the month begins as some teams cause some problems and make it a difficult month for them.
The Bruins will see former teammate Matt Grzelcyk with the Penguins in the next to last game and they also have two games against the Devils, who figure to be in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Old friends Pat Maroon, Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall, and Tyler Bertuzzi will make their only visit to Boston in April with young superstar Connor Bedard. It is busy the last 15 days of the season for the Bruins with many tough games on the schedule amid a playoff race.