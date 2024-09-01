Breaking Down the Boston Bruins Schedule for March 2025
By Scott Roche
We did it, we have made it to September and that means one thing, the NHL season is right around the corner. Later this month, the Boston Bruins will gather at Warrior Ice Arena with a new look as they look to embark on a new season.
It's an exciting time with fall right around the corner and a new NHL season creeping up on us. As we have done recently, we're going to continue to break down the Black and Gold's schedule and this time, we are going to look at March.
Boston Bruins March 2025 Schedule
- March 1: at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m.
- March 2: at Minnesota Wild, 3 p.m.
- March 4: vs. Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.
- March 6: at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
- March 8: at Tampa Bay Lightning, 3 p.m.
- March 11: vs. Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
- March 13: at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
- March 15: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
- March 17: vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
- March 20: at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
- March 22: at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.
- March 23: at Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m.
- March 26: at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.
- March 29: at Detroit Red Wings, 8 p.m.
All times are Eastern Time Zone
Bruins have a busy March...... on the road
February was a light month for the Black and Gold because of the 4 Nations Faceoff and they spend a lot of the month at home, but March brings a tougher schedule with travel, including another trip out West. Boston will visit former coach Bruce Cassidy and Vegas to begin the trip that also has stops in San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim, and Detroit.
They will also face Atlantic Division rivals Tampa Bay twice and host the Panthers, while also playing old teammate Linus Ullmark and the Senators in Canada. March will be a big month for the Bruins as they hopefully will be jockeying for playoff position in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.