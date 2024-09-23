Boston Bruins News: Morgan Geekie & Elias Lindholm injury updates, Rangers win preseason opener
By Scott Roche
The Boston Bruins kicked off the preseason portion of their schedule Sunday night at the TD Garden against the New York Rangers and fell, 3-2. That is where we'll begin this edition of Boston Bruins News and there are also some early camp injury updates from head coach Jim Montgomery.
Rangers edge Bruins in preseason opener
The Bruins dropped their preseason opener to the Rangers, but it was an entraining game, to say the least. It was a physical battle between the two young rosters. Boston did dress Mason Lohrei and Andrew Peeke on defense with Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro the goalies.
Offensively, the Bruins got goals from Cole Koepke and Trevor Kuntar, but goals from Victor Mancini, Filip Chytil, and Alex Belzile were the difference. The game-winner from Belzile was a bad five-hole goal on DiPietro, a spot where you needed a save. Overall, it was not a great night for some of the bubble players.
Montgomery gives injury updates on Geekie and Elias Lindholm
Prior to the preseason opener, Montgomery gave some injury updates on a pair of players, Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm. Lindholm, the prize free-agent addition over the summer, was on the ice for the first practice on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena but has not been on the ice since with an injury.
"He'll skate tomorrow, see where he's at and we expect him back on Tuesday," said Montgomery.
As for Geekie, who begins his second season with the Bruins after signing as a free agent two summers ago after playing with the Seattle Kraken. He was injured on Saturday in Providence in the Bruins exhibition game.
"Just a maintenance thing, he's gonna be fine," said Montgomery.
The Bruins return to the TD Garden on Tuesday night to host the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. before heading out on the road to play the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.