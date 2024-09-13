Boston Bruins News: Brad Marchand talks Jeremy Swayman contract, Prospects Challenge & More
By Scott Roche
We are less than a week away from NHL training camps starting and things are about to heat up for the Boston Bruins. GM Don Sweeney has work to do with a contract for goalie Jeremy Swayman, but first things first, the Prospects Challenge, which is the unofficial start of a new NHL season on the ice, is this upcoming weekend and that’s where we’ll start with the latest Boston Bruins News.
Prospects Challange to be streamed
The younger Bruins are in Buffalo for the annual Prospects Challenge and they will be joined and have games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, and Pittsburgh Penguins. Their first game is Friday afternoon a 3 o’clock against the Penguins. All games will be streamed on the Bruins website. Here is their roster and the full schedule of action.
NHL sets 2024-25 trade deadline date
According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, the trade deadline for the 2024-25 season, which is always a busy time, will be on March 7 at 3 p.m. It will be very interesting to see where the Black and Gold are that day and what moves, if any, by Sweeney are made.
Brad Marchand speaks on Jeremy Swayman contract situation
The Bruins held the Boston Bruins Foundation golf tournament Thursday in historic Plymouth, Mass. and some of the players met with the media. Captain Brad Marchand was asked about Jeremy Swayman's contract situation and sounded confident that a deal would eventually get done.
“It’s a big topic of conversation with the fans and the media, and this is part of the business, and we all are really looking forward to when it does get done and the process is over and he is back with the group,” said Marchand. "But that’s obviously out of our hands and we don’t get involved in any of that. So it’ll be great when everything gets kind of squared away.”
Here's hoping it is squared away before training camp begins on Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena.