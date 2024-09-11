Boston Bruins announce Rookie Camp & Prospects Challenge roster
By Scott Roche
NHL training camps are just over a week away and before they begin in full swing across the league, Rookie Camps begin across the league on Wednesday for the Boston Bruins, it means that after two practices, their’s are heading to Buffalo for the annual Prospects Challenge.
Boston will be joined in Western New York and have games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New Jersey Devils. This is a chance for some of the younger players to make an impression before the real season begins. Here is the schedule for the younger Bruins in New York and the complete roster.
Bruins Prospects Challenge Schedule
Friday, Sept. 13
Game: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Game: vs. New Jersey Devils, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
Game: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 10 a.m.
Sunday there will be a practice at 11 a.m. at the HarborCenter in Buffalo.
Boston Bruins 2024 Rookie Camp Roster
Goalies
No. 85: Ryan Bischel
No. 60: Keegan Warren
Defensemen
No. 41: Jackson Edward
No. 57: Drew Bavaro
No. 59: Frederic Brunet
No. 76: Tomas Cibulka
No. 78: Jack Brauti
No. 81: Parker Von Richter
No. 86: Loke Johnansson
No. 87: Ryan Mast
Forwards
No. 32: John Farinacci
No. 56: Evan Vierling
No. 61: Trevor Kuntar
No. 62: Riley Duran
No. 65: Owen Pederson
No. 72: Brett Harrison
No. 82: Jaxon Nelson
No. 83: Connor Hvidston
No. 89: Adam Mechura
No. 92: Carlin Dezaindre
No. 93: Jake Sloan
No. 94: Lucas Romeo
No. 96: Charlie Hilton
No. 97: Markus Vidicek
Bruins have some prospects who need a big week
This is a big weekend for a few of the Black and Gold’s prospects on this list to get a head start on the 2024-25 season. Trevor Kuntar, Riley Duran, and Brett Harrison are three names that jump off the page at you who have a chance to make an early case for themselves for the upcoming season. On defense, Jackson Edward and Ryan Mast are two blueliners who play a very physical game and two players to watch this weekend. Regardless, the NHL is just about back.