Boston Bruins announce Rookie Camp & Prospects Challenge roster

The Bruins released their Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge roster.

By Scott Roche

Sep 24, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Brett Harrison (72) skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NHL training camps are just over a week away and before they begin in full swing across the league, Rookie Camps begin across the league on Wednesday for the Boston Bruins, it means that after two practices, their’s are heading to Buffalo for the annual Prospects Challenge.

Boston will be joined in Western New York and have games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New Jersey Devils. This is a chance for some of the younger players to make an impression before the real season begins. Here is the schedule for the younger Bruins in New York and the complete roster.

Bruins Prospects Challenge Schedule

Friday, Sept. 13

Game: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Game: vs. New Jersey Devils, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Game: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 10 a.m.

Sunday there will be a practice at 11 a.m. at the HarborCenter in Buffalo.

Boston Bruins 2024 Rookie Camp Roster

Goalies

No. 85: Ryan Bischel

No. 60: Keegan Warren

Defensemen

No. 41: Jackson Edward

No. 57: Drew Bavaro

No. 59: Frederic Brunet

No. 76: Tomas Cibulka

No. 78: Jack Brauti

No. 81: Parker Von Richter

No. 86: Loke Johnansson

No. 87: Ryan Mast

Forwards

No. 32: John Farinacci

No. 56: Evan Vierling

No. 61: Trevor Kuntar

No. 62: Riley Duran

No. 65: Owen Pederson

No. 72: Brett Harrison

No. 82: Jaxon Nelson

No. 83: Connor Hvidston

No. 89: Adam Mechura

No. 92: Carlin Dezaindre

No. 93: Jake Sloan

No. 94: Lucas Romeo

No. 96: Charlie Hilton

No. 97: Markus Vidicek

Bruins have some prospects who need a big week

This is a big weekend for a few of the Black and Gold’s prospects on this list to get a head start on the 2024-25 season. Trevor Kuntar, Riley Duran, and Brett Harrison are three names that jump off the page at you who have a chance to make an early case for themselves for the upcoming season. On defense, Jackson Edward and Ryan Mast are two blueliners who play a very physical game and two players to watch this weekend. Regardless, the NHL is just about back.

