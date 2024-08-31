Who is Boston Bruins prospect Brett Harrison, anyway?
By Scott Roche
When the Boston Bruins got to the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, GM Don Sweeney and his scouting staff had a young player who was expected to go higher in the draft sitting there for them at No. 85. Sweeney and the Bruins didn't waste any time in drafting the talented forward.
With the 85th overall pick of the Draft, the Bruins picked Brett Harrison and he quickly became a rising prospect within the Black and Gold's pool. He proved just how good he was following being drafted in the Ontario Hockey League and now he's looking to make his mark in Boston organization.
Harrison is a prospect with an offensive upside that there is a lot to like. The year after he was drafted, he had 27 goals and 34 assists for the Oshawa Generals in the OHL, then a year later with the Generals and Windsor Spitfires, he combined for 34 goals and 35 assists in 67 games. This past season in his first full pro season with the Providence Bruins, he had five goals and 14 points in 47 games, but he impressed at the Bruins Development Camp over the summer.
"He's getting really dialed in this year in the areas that he knows he needs to improve on," player development coordinator Adam McQuaid said. "So he's in a good place, and I think he's probably looking to be a little bit more involved offensively this season in Providence. Maybe make a push to get up and play some games (in Boston)."
There is a log jam ahead of him when it comes to playing some games in Boston and he'll get a good look likely at the Prospects Challenge next month like last season, then in camp and in preseason games. All signs point toward him starting the season in the AHL, but like a lot of younger players down there, a good start to the season could mean a call-up at some point during the season. He was considered a steal at the time of being drafted and to this day he is someone who has a big upside and the Black and Gold are just waiting for him to reach it as a pro.