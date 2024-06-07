Boston Bruins & Carolina Hurricanes have assets to help each other out in a trade
By Scott Roche
There are still three-plus weeks remaining ahead of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas and the start of free agency shortly after on July 1. Currently, the Boston Bruins don't pick until the fourth round and when free agency opens, GM Don Sweeney is going to have a good amount of cap space to work with to fill holes on his roster for the 2024-25 season.
Before both the draft and free agency begin, Boston's GM has some decisions to make with not only pending free agents but also players under contract that could be traded. One of those players who could be traded is goaltender Linus Ullmark, something the Bruins reportedly tried to do at the trade deadline in March. Things can get dicey for Sweeney in terms of trading Ullmark as he has a 16-team no-trade clause, which drops to 15 on July 1.
One team that has been interested in him is the Carolina Hurricanes and they are setting up as a potential trade partner with Sweeney. In fact, they have a couple of pieces that he should be interested in, and on Friday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported what the cost of acquiring one of them could be.
Elliotte Friedman reveals the asking price could be in a trade for Martin Necas or Jake Guentzel from the Hurricanes
On his 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman reported that Martin Necas and Jake Guentzel could be available in a trade for the right pieces.
"Carolina is letting people know that they consider Necas a budding star and that's the kind of return they want. Star power is what they want in return I heard."- Elliotte Friedman
After that, Friedman spoke about Guentzel and making his rights available in a trade.
"It sounds like he's available for a mid round pick. I believe Carolina has let everybody know that if you want to trade for his rights for a chance to sign him, that it is possible for a mid round pick."- Elliotte Friedman
Ok, so some things to break down here. Ullmark included in a Necas deal would be a win-win deal for both teams and it's likely that Ullmark would be open for an extension as he becomes a free agent following next season after his four-year, $20 million contract expires. Carolina is a landing spot where he could go and still have a good chance to win the Stanley Cup. Necas would be what the Bruins are looking for in terms of a top-six forward and center.
As far as Guentzel goes, that's where things could get interesting. Last season Sweeney traded Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks for a pair of players, Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell. Foligno was on an expiring contract and agreed to a deal shortly after to play in Chicago. Would Sweeney be willing to send a mid-round draft pick to the Hurricanes for Guentzel's right? If he doesn't, Friedman reported that the Blackhawks are a team to watch in that scenario.
There is still time ahead of the draft and free agency, but Boston and Carolina could become interesting trade partners. The Bruins could use Necas or Guentzel, and the question is, which one would they prefer and will they meet Carolina's asking price?