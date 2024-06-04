3 bold predictions for the Boston Bruins 2024 offseason
By Scott Roche
As the calendar turns to June and the Stanley Cup Final is set between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, the offseason is going to get very busy for all the teams eliminated from the postseason or who failed to make the postseason.
The NHL Draft Combine is this week, then the Draft will take place at the end of the month. As far as the Boston Bruins are concerned, they currently don’t have a first-round pick after they traded it away at the trade deadline in 2023 to the Detroit Red Wings in a deal that acquired Tyler Bertuzzi. Over a year later and a historic playoff at the hands of Florida last spring and again in the second round this season, it was still the right move by GM Don Sweeney who made every effort to give his team a shot to win the Stanley Cup.
The Black and Gold won’t pick in June, as of now, until the fourth round, which will be well into Day 2. Of course, all of that can change with one trade between now and the end of the month as there are deals that Sweeney would like to make, but it’s a matter of getting a return that works for both teams.
As we get into what will be a busy month ahead of free agency on July 1, here are three bold offseason predictions for the Bruins for the summer of 2024.