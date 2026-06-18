Patrice Bergeron's place in Bruins history is now permanent

It was inevitable that Zdeno Chara's number wasn't going to hang next to Ray Bourque's in the TD Garden rafters for long, as Patrice Bergeron is going to take his rightful place in Boston Bruins history by getting his number 37 retired during the 2026-27 season. With Chara and Bergeron being the faces of the last two decades of great Bruins hockey that captivated fans, it's only right that their numbers hang together forever.

To the rafters.



The #NHLBruins are proud to announce that during the upcoming 2026-27 season, the club will bestow its highest honor upon Patrice Bergeron by retiring his No. 37. pic.twitter.com/MxBQ0uylEA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 18, 2026

Bergeron has still been around the Bruins at times, making appearances at their practices this past season and also hosting a show on NESN with Andrew Raycroft and Tuukka Rask. It wouldn't be too shocking to see him join the organization in some kind of role, as Zdeno Chara did last season, and it would be kind of fitting to see Bergeron join the organization the season that he gets his number retired, like his former captain.

Bergeron didn't get the send-off he deserved when Boston blew a 3-1 series lead as the most successful regular season team ever. It was a tough pill to swallow that the lasting memory of 37 was his lengthy embrace with Brad Marchand as both knew their partnership, dating back to 2011, was ending with Bergeron's retirement. However, fans will get the chance to give him a new send-off in what should be a great night at TD Garden.

It's unlikely that Bergeron's number will hang next to Bourque's forever, either. It wouldn't be too shocking if Rask's No. 40 goes to the rafters at some point, given his place in franchise history amongst goaltenders, and if his number isn't the next to go there, Marchand's No. 63 won't be far behind once he retires.

As the last two decades of Bruins hockey transition into the next era, all the legends that many fans grew up on are slowly taking their place in history. It's surely a mixed bag of emotions for everyone.