No, Patrice Bergeron isn't making a triumphant comeback to center the first line and add another threat to a struggling Boston Bruins powerplay. For a second, when the posts started coming out on social media, I did a double-take, but then I looked closely at the video and realized he was in a tracksuit, not in uniform.

Bergeron may not be able to contribute on the ice, but when someone like him comes to practice to show you a few things, people are going to listen. Head coach Marco Sturm has been talking about the culture that players like Bergeron and Zdeno Chara brought since his hiring this summer, so it isn't surprising to see both of them brought back in some capacity in their first season.

Is there a future in coaching for Bergeron?



Sturm: “I’d have to ask him, but just my feel, I would say yes. Just not now. He’s way too busy.”



“At one point, yeah, I could see him to be back.”@BOSHockeyNow | #NHLBruins https://t.co/711toifQlt pic.twitter.com/7H54kvXIV0 — Jack Studley (@jackstudley13) March 27, 2026

Bruins fans look at Fraser Minten and imagine a world where he turns into a Bergeron-lite. No one is putting the expectations on him to become one of the greatest players in franchise history and win a bunch of Selkes, but having a consistent two-way center in the top six for the next decade and a half would bring some nice consistency.

It's why it stood out to reporters covering practice on Friday that Bergeron was working with Minten on one of the finer parts of the legend's game: the bumper position on the powerplay. In a brief learning session with Minten and Morgan Geekie, Bergeron showed them the finer points of playing that role, and as everyone knows, the powerplay needs it.

Fraser Minten on working with Patrice Bergeron before Friday’s Bruins practice: “It's unreal. He's one of the best. Anytime you can learn from one of the best, you're gonna try to. And a super nice guy. So, super grateful to have him around helping us out.” pic.twitter.com/XjciOWjIZv — WEEI (@WEEI) March 27, 2026

Bergeron already stays close to the team through his work with NESN on the Unobstructed Views show. He already has some notable moments from his time on the show with Tuukka Rask and Andrew Raycroft, and while it is entertaining for fans, the real place they want to see him back is either in the management box or behind the Bruins' bench.

While Sturm says he has been there occasionally all season, it'd be quite the addition to Bergeron's legacy if Minten or Geekie can reignite a flailing powerplay by scoring a goal from the bumper on Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Wild. If it was Bergeron's suggestion to move Geekie there in favor of Elias Lindholm, then it's already a small victory.