The Bruins announced this past weekend that Zdeno Chara's number 33 would be next up to join a legendary group high above the ice at TD Garden, the 13th in franchise history, and deservingly so for serving as the face of the team in the 21st century and leading the team to their sixth Stanley Cup in 2011. Now, the first of his generation of Bruins to be immortalized at TD Garden out of many icons, it poses the question of who may come after him?

Patrice Bergeron

Bruins fans, this one is an automatic given. Bergeron, a lifelong Bruin from before some of us were even born and watched a hockey game, was a constant force in Boston for two decades as one of the best dynamic and sturdy two-way forwards in the league. Top five in almost every relevant forward statistic in team history, including goals, assists, points, and games played, Bergeron was the ultimate Bruin for this generation of the team for as long as most of us can remember. Bergeron was just as, if not more, critical to the success of the Bruins that they saw the past 20 years as Chara was, being the top line center for teams that would make deep playoff runs, including multiple Stanley Cup appearances and one victory in 2011.

He too served a solid tenure as captain after long-standing Zdeno Chara left the team in the 2020 offseason, leading the team to the playoffs each year until his eventual retirement. Beyond statistics, Bergeron gained a reputation as one of the most respected figures in the NHL for his balanced, clean, and tough game, as well as his two-way prowess, which landed him six Selke trophies, a league record.

For Bergeron, it is simply a matter of when, not if, his 37 is retired.

Brad Marchand

Marchand, still active in the league at age 37 for the recent Cup winning Florida Panthers, has too cemented himself as a Bruins legend following his tenure with the team which last saw him as the 27th captain in franchise history, following in line directly after Chara and Bergeron. Marchand, Bergeron's partner in crime on the first line for over a decade, too finds himself on the high end of the record books, being 4th in goals, 6th in assists, and 5th in points all time for the team.

However, perhaps beyond just his point totals and offensive output, Marchand will always be remembered for his tenacious identity on the ice, constantly giving teams headaches on the ice with his motor always going each shift. Having played on the edge his whole career, Marchand would still prove to be a known leader for the team, and a primary producer that saw him come up clutch in many memorable moments (2nd all time in GWG), including his 2011 playoff run in just his first full time season with the team, which would set the tone for the rest of his time as a Bruin.

It is highly likely that 63 will join Bergeron and Chara as one of the remembered pillars of his era of the team.

David Krejci

Another pillar of the 2010s-early 2020s Bruins iteration was David Krejci, one of the steadiest 2nd line centers in the league of the time. Krejci sneakily finds himself in the top 10 of games played, assists, and points for the team, having done that with a rotating pair of wings most years after Milan Lucic and Nathan Horton exited the team.

While Krejci may not have always put up high goal totals, his playoff production when it mattered most is unquestionable, having the 4th highest all-time playoff point totals for the Bruins, leading the team in both their 2011 and 2013 playoff runs. Krejci's career down the line saw some injury struggles, which impacted his overall point totals; however, his presence on the team for many years relieved the team of problems with finding someone to fill the 2C spot behind Bergeron, allowing the front office to build elsewhere.

Krejci's leadership as a perennial assistant captain behind both Chara and Bergeron also can't be understated, as his cool and calm demeanor with the puck on the power play and in transition set up a number of crucial goals throughout his tenure.

Krejci's 46 is undoubtedly more of a question mark than the likes of Marchand, Chara, and Bergeron; however, you cannot tell the story of the 21st-century Bruins without him.