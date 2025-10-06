Boston Bruins announce highest honor for former franchise icon defenseman

Zdeno Chara, one of the most iconic players in the Boston Bruins franchise history, is going to get one of the highest honors a former player can get: his number hung in the rafters at TD Garden. The ceremony will take place before the Bruins game on Jan. 15 against the Seattle Kraken.

Last month, the club announced that Chara was returning to the organization as Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor for the Bruins. His number will be the 13th retired by the Bruins and the first European player to receive that honor. During his 24-year career, Chara played for the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, and Washington Capitals along Boston.

"The Rafters are a fitting home for 33, because there will never be another Zdeno Chara,” said Bruins Owner and Governor, Jeremy M. Jacobs. “From his skill, size and physical dominance on the ice, to his leadership in the locker room and impact on the Boston community, Zee is a legend of the game and the ultimate Bruin."

“There is no greater embodiment of what it means to be a Boston Bruin than Zdeno Chara,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “Zdeno brought a special brand of leadership to the Boston Bruins by challenging and empowering his teammates every day. Over his 14 years as a captain, Zdeno helped define Boston Bruins hockey with his drive for on-ice excellence and sportsmanship, along with his off-ice commitment to serve the greater Boston community.”

Chara played 1,023 games for the Bruins with 148 goals and 333 assists. He is third in franchise history in goals, assists, points, power play goals, and shorthanded points, while averaging 24:29 a night for a defenseman. He is eighth in franchise history in games played.

He led the Black and Gold to the 2011 Stanley Cup in a seven-game series win over the Vancouver Canucks and returned to the finals again in 2013 and 2019. The most famous moment of the 2019 Final was Chara returning for Game 5 at home after suffering multiple fractures in his jaw following a puck to the face in Game 4. A true hockey player.