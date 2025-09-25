Zdeno Chara returns to the Bruins in this new role

The Boston Bruins are in an interesting position, as they were huge sellers at the trade deadline, moving big names like Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo. This season, they have a new head coach in Marco Sturm and brought in the likes of Michael Eyssmiont and Viktor Arvidsson in the offseason.

But ahead of the upcoming season, the Bruins are bringing back a familiar face, but in the front office.

On Thursday, the Bruins announced that they are bringing in former defenseman and team captain Zdeno Chara as Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor. In this role, Chara will work alongside the players and coaching staff, with his focus on "building relationships and strengthening communication between players and coaches, attending practices and home games, and providing off-ice development support to defensemen," per the team's official statement.

“Having played alongside Zdeno, I know firsthand the leadership, work ethic and professionalism he brings every day,” said Sturm, via the team's statement. “We’re thrilled to have him back with the Bruins in this role, where his knowledge of the game will be a great resource for our players and staff.”

Besides working with Bruins players and coaches, he'll also visit the Providence Bruins in the AHL to speak with the prospects.

Having Chara, who was the face of the franchise for many years, return to the organization has to be welcoming news. Not to mention that he will be working on off-ice development of defensemen in this new role.

Chara joined the Bruins back in 2006 in free agency after starting off his career with the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators. Chara immediately became team captain, became a consistent force on defense, and helped the team become consistent Stanley Cup contenders. In the 2008-09 season, Chara won the Norris Trophy for best defenseman after he notched 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists), a +23 plus/minus ratio, 166 hits, and 121 blocked shots in 80 games. In 2011, Chara helped lead the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup win since 1972 after defeated the Vancouver Canucks in seven games.

During his Bruins tenure, Chara recorded 148 goals, 333 assists, a +240 plus/minus, 1,809 hits, and 1,336 blocked shots in 14 seasons (1,023 games). Chara won the Norris Trophy, the Mark Messier Leadership Award, and made it to the All-Star Game five times.

After five years, Chara is back with the Bruins organization, where he will look to give his advice to the players and coaching staff.