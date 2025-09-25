3 Bruins Who Desperately Need A Bounce-Back Season

Through the hockey season last year, there were some veteran players who didn't perform as well as they had in the past. This year, we are hoping these three players will have a good season!

Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm was making waves when playing before the Bruins. Producing 42 goals alone for the Calgary Flames back in 2021-2022, the Bruins had high hopes for goal scoring when Elias was picked up by the team. While he did score for us, a total of 17 goals last season , the fans were hoping for more, and so was Elias: "(I've) played in the league for a long time and try to look at (Patrice) Bergeron as much as possible," he said. "I don't want to compare myself (to him) or anything like that, but I think I can bring a little bit of what he did and try to come there and bring my game..."

Mason Lohrei

Mason Lohrei has been with the Bruins for two years so far, as a defenseman. Although his numbers and stats aren't bad, including several goals this last season, he had issues with puck turnover. He had a bad habit of completing puck turnovers in front of the Bruins goals, causing the opposing teams to make very quick and easy goals. However, with the return of Charlie McAvoy, Nikita Zadorov and Hampus Lindholm, fans are hoping Mason will be led towards a better direction of being a strong defensive player.

Jeremy Swayman

During the 2022-23 season, Swayman was the backup goalie to Linus Ullmark, where both players were top ten in the league. Both Swayman and Ullmark won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 22-23, which led the fans to believe the Bruins would have a good goalie setup after Ullmark got traded. This last season, however, Swayman's performance was not what the fans were used to seeing.

Before the 24-25 season, Jeremy's save percentage since joining the team in 2020 was always over .900%, whereas this last season his lowest save percentage was at .892%. He also stated that he wants and plans to do better for the 25-26 season. Only time will tell if the training camp will help to improve his saves.

These are three strong players, as they have proved in the past. The biggest thing they need now is team and fan support, along with more practice and more guidance under our new coach!