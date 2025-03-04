One trade the Bruins should make at the deadline and one they need to avoid

NHL trade deadline week is here and things are about to heat up. One team that is open for business is the Boston Bruins. GM Don Sweeney has said that they will take a "cautious approach" at the deadline but what that means remains to be seen.

This is not a position that Sweeney and the Bruins have been in a for a while and selling off pieces at this time is year is something that is new thing for them. Several teams are interested in some players that Boston has, but right now, they would have to be blown away if they want a player with term, but a pending UFA is likely there for the taking.

There are a lot of things to consider when it comes to players and the trade deadline for the front office, but here is one trade the Bruins should make and one they should avoid.

Bruins trade to make

It feels like it's only a matter of time before the Bruins trade Trent Frederic despite him being injured and now is the time for Sweeney to strike on his former first round pick. Frederic has been someone who has certainly had an up and down with the Black and Gold, but this year, before getting injured, it was a struggle.

He is coming off a career year last season, but this year has been a struggle. He is a pending free agent and after years of inconsistency, it feels like the time that Boston cuts ties with Frederic and trading him rather than losing him for nothing. What the return will be for Frederic is anyone's guess, but he is a player that a playoff team would love to add with his style of play and have the opportunity to lock him up for beyond this season.

Bruins trade to avoid

Bruins veterans Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle are names that have been floated around with the latter two having term remaining on their deals. It's hard seeing the front office dumping both players, maybe one, but this isn't a full-blown rebuild, but more of a retool. That's where Morgan Geekie comes in.

Since being signed two summers ago, the former Seattle Kraken forward has had two career seasons in Boston and he set a new career-high in goals in February. He is going to draw a lot of interest, but does Sweeney sell high on him or lock him up with another deal and keep him for the rest of the year and beyond? You can't deny the connection that he has formed with David Pastrnak as they have carried them offensively.

So many questions over the next few days and many answers to come. This feels like whatever Sweeney chooses for a path, he needs to get it right for not only the future of the franchise, but also his future as GM.