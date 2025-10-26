One mind-blowing stat from Bruins win over Avalanche

Entering Saturday afternoon's rematch with the Colorado Avalanche, the Boston Bruins were looking to snap a six-game losing streak. One week earlier, the Black and Gold dropped a 4-1 decision in Denver.

Colorado entered the game as one of two teams in the league that had yet to suffer a regulation loss. Boston entered one of the losing streaks where it seemed like they were inventing new ways each game to lose. It was getting to the point where you couldn't make up the way they were heartbreakingly dropping games.

Snapping a losing streak against one of the top teams wasn't going to be easy. After losing 7-5 to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night after allowing four third-period goals. Frustration was boiling over in the locker room following the game, and with coach Marco Sturm. How were they going to fix things against the Avs? Well, they went back to the formula that worked in the first three games of the season.

Bruins have a block party in win over Avalanche

After struggling through the first 14 minutes of the game, where somehow they only gave up one goal, the Bruins struck for two goals 39 seconds apart by Viktor Arvidsson and Mikey Eyssimont for a 2-1 lead. The Black and Gold grinded out a 3-2 win.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots in goal for the Bruins to pick up the win, and he made some big saves throughout the game to keep his team in the lead and give them a chance to win. While he was doing his part, his teammates did theirs. Boston finished the game with 34 blocked shots to help out their netminder.

“The best thing ever. It’s a momentum shifter, I think, in a game. Guys selling out, not getting out of position, but sacrificing their body for the greater good of the team. That’s important for us,” Swayman said. “Really thankful to have these guys in front of me.”

Thirty-four shot blocks in a game is truly sacrificing the body. However, when you are on a six-game losing streak, you're going to do whatever you need to do to win a game. Colorado, you knew, was going to be relentless in getting shots attempted, but the Bruins helped out their goalie and picked up a desperately needed win.