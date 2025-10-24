3 terrifying Bruins' observations from abysmal loss to Ducks

It seems like, through nine games of the 2025-26 season that the Boston Bruins are finding new ways to lose a game. They have lost six in a row, and they have done so in some stunning fashions. They are a team that just continues to blow games in the third period.

The last three losses have been sustained in the third period against the Utah Mammoth, Florida Panthers, and Anaheim Ducks. Utah took advantage of a defensive zone turnover to score the game-winner. Florida scored the game-winner with 26 seconds left in the game after the Bruins tied it with just 1:31 left. Thursday night, Boston tied the game with two in less than a minute at 5-5 against Anaheim, only to have the Ducks score the game-winner 30 seconds later in a 7-5 victory.

Next up for the Black and Gold is hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden. Good luck trying to break the losing streak against one of the top teams in the league, who beat the Bruins, 4-1, last weekend in Denver. Before we get to the Avs, here are three terrifying observations from Thursday's loss to Anaheim.

1. Bad defensive zone play

When Marco Strum was hired as head coach, all we heard about was how the Bruins were going to be better in their defensive zone and build from the back out. They lived on the edge through their first three games and won, but not the last six, including against Anaheim.

On the game-winning goal, some miscommunication between Charlie McAvoy and Mason Lohrei left Terry wide open in the slot. Boston's overall coverage in the defensive zone has been bad, with opposing teams finding open players who either score or set up a teammate for a goal. This hasn't fallen on one single player, but unless they clean things up in the defensive zone, the losses are going to continue to pile up.

2. Bruins continue to lose in heartbreaking fashion

To be fair, as frustrating as it is, it's becoming comical how the Bruins continue to fight back to tie games, only to lose in brutal fashion. They scored three third-period goals against Florida to tie it late, only to have a shot hit the post with 26 seconds left and bounce off Andrew Peeke and into the net. That can't be topped, can it? Yes.

After battling back multiple times against the Ducks, including goals from David Pastrnak and Geekie just 25 seconds apart and seizing the momentum, they have a major defensive zone breakdown that leads to a game-winning goal. It's early in the season, and frustration is setting in, but how many more times can they lose this early in the season?

3. Fourth line continues to be consistent line

If there has been one consistent line this year, it's been the Bruins' fourth line. Against Anaheim, Mikey Eyssimont, Sean Kuraly, and Mark Kastelic combined for eight shots on the net. They continue to be one of the best forechecking lines, creating scoring chances, but they don't have anyone who can consistently finish. Eyssimont picked up an assist on Lohrei's second-period power-play goal.

If the Bruins could get the same effort from all four lines, then the last six games would have been a different story. When you're fourth line is your best line night in and night out, then you need to consider making some changes.