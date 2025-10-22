Marco Sturm wasn't shy about pinning blame on a Bruins player after Panthers' loss

If you thought that things couldn't get worse for the Boston Bruins in the midst of a four-game losing streak, guess again. Facing former teammate Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at the TD Garden, they too were entering on a four-game losing streak.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were missing some of their top players, and they'll be missing them for a while. It seemed like the perfect time for the Bruins to pick up a big win. Instead, they battled back twice in the third period from deficits only to lose with 26 seconds left on a Carter Verhaeghe goal that took a bizarre bounce off Boston defenseman Andrew Peeke for a 4-3 victory.

Lost in the shuffle of the crazy final two minutes that saw Morgan Geekie tie the game with 1:31 left was the difficult night for Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei. After the game, head coach Marco Strum came out and said two of the Panthers were on the young blueliner.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm blames Mason Lohrei for two Florida goals

Florida opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period, but the next two goals were the fault of Lohrei, according to Sturm. In the second period on a defensive zone face-off, Lohrei was late grabbing a puck in the circle that deflected off Tanner Jeannot and went right to A.J. Greer, who ripped a wrist shot past unsuspecting Jeremy Swayman.

In the third period, Lohrei took a bad angle to Eetu Luostarinen, who went around him after a pass from Marchand to score on a breakaway for a 3-2 Panthers lead with 10:02 left in the game. Sturm was blunt after the game.

another BEAUTIFUL assist from Marchy 🤌 pic.twitter.com/ca6XZt9rlC — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 22, 2025

“Those two goals, yeah, can’t deny those are on him and again, we have to try to correct it and try to help him and try to make sure he is not going to do it again, that’s for sure,” said Sturm.

Through eight games, it has been a rough start to the season for Lohrei. Somehow, he has an even plus-minus, but there is no denying that he has looked lost out there at times and has second-guessed himself. They are correctable moments, but if they don't correct them soon, things could get ugly.