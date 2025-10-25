Going into Saturday afternoon's matchup with the Colorado Avalanche, the Boston Bruins were riding a six-game losing streak and going up against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. With the way things have been going this season, you had a feeling that the losing streak was going to stretch to seven games.

Think again.

After being completely dominated for the first 14 minutes and trailing 1-0 on a defensive zone breakdown, Boston scored two goals, 39 seconds apart, for a 2-1 lead, and they never trailed again and snapped their losing streak with a 3-1 victory.

Bruins get depth production to snap losing streak

One question entering this season was just where the Bruins were going to get depth scoring from. That was not the case on Saturday. Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal as a Bruin when he banked a pass from behind the net off Colorado goalie Scott Wedgewood. Less than a minute later, Mikey Eyssimont one-timed a pass from Tanner Jeannot past Wedgewood for a 2-1 lead.

Boston was done, and the game-winning goal was scored with 4.5 seconds left in the second period. Morgan Geekie won a race to prevent an icing and collected the puck behind the net, and snuck a wrap-around inside the near post on Wedgewood for a 3-1 lead.

The Avalanche cut the deficit to 3-2 with 19.2 seconds left, but they were unable to get another shot on Jermey Swayman before time ran out.

So let's review, the Bruins entered the game on a six-game losing streak to play Colorado, one of two teams yet to lose in regulation. Boston got goals from Eyssimont, Geekie, and Avridsson, and three assists from defenseman Mason Lohrei after he spoke with Marco Sturm after struggling to begin the season. Oh, and Swayman looked sharp, stopping 31 Avs' shots.

Just like we all predicted going into the game.