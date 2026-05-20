NHL writer slams Bruins defenseman for brutal series against Sabres

When the Boston Bruins were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, some players could have been considered disappointments. One of them who didn't disappoint was goalie Jeremy Swayman, despite his defense struggling in front of him.

It wasn't just one player who disappointed for the Bruins against Buffalo. One of the biggest disappointments was defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Things were so frustrating for him that it all came out late in Game 6 when the Sabres Zach Benson slew-footed him into the boards. McAvoy got up and gave him a two-handed slash that earned an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

In the end, he was slapped with a six-game suspension for next season, which isn't really surprising. Sean McIndoe of The Athletic listed the 2026 NHL playoffs all-bust team, and unsurprisingly, McAvoy made the list.

NHL writer roasts Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy for playoff performance

The article from McIndoe was a harsh one for some players, but the reality this time of the year can be humbling. It was for McAvoy.

"He followed the best offensive season of his career with just two assists against the Sabres, and no points at all in the final three games of the series. At five-on-five, the Bruins were outscored 8-4 with him on the ice. And with just minutes left in the series finale, he took a slashing major that will cost him six games at the start of next season. The only good news is that he’s now gone a few days in a row without getting hit in the mouth for the first time all year,'' McIndoe wrote.

Considering what McAvoy dealt with in the regular season, it's understandable why he was considered a disappointment in the postseason. He suffered a brutal injury in November against the Montreal Canadiens when he took a puck to the face off a deflection. He then took an elbow to the face from Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis, which went unpunished by the league. McAvoy took matters into his own hands to call out the league, which got him the slash against Benson.

Look, there's no denying that McAvoy was a disappointment in the series against Buffalo. He would be one of the first to admit it. Boston needed more from him, and he didn't deliver. He wasn't the only player who they needed more from, but he certainly was at the top of the list.

McAvoy will have to sit out the first six games next season in September and October in what is going to be an 84-game schedule for all teams. If the Bruins can find a way back into the playoffs, then expect the Black and Gold's top blueliner to have a bounce-back playoff run.