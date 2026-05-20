Boston Bruins News: Former coach fired, Charlie McAvoy suspension update, NHL fines

When Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was hit with a five-minute major and game misconduct in the final minute of the Black and Gold's Game 6 loss to the Buffalo Sabres that eliminated Boston from the postseason, you knew that there was a suspension coming for McAvoy.

McAvoy was racing back for an icing call when he was slew-footed by Buffalo forward Zach Benson. It was a dangerous play into the boards that could have injured McAvoy long-term. He got up and gave Benson a whack on the wrist. McAvoy was given an in-person hearing earlier this month in New York, and after that hearing, he was slapped with a six-game suspension. That seems a little bit harsh considering the dirty play from Benson, who did not receive any punishment. The NHL didn't want to go near that because the Sabres were advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Anyway, McAvoy had a chance to appeal his suspension, but the window has passed, and he'll miss the first six games next season for the Black and Gold. You have to think that the NHL was waiting for McAvoy to do something and hit him hard after he called them out for their lack of action when he took an elbow to the head from Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis in February. Bottom line, don't call out people for not doing their job, or they will get revenge when they decide to do their job.

Bruins announce development camp dates

According to Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal, the Bruins have announced the dates for their developmental camp at Warrior Ice Arena in late June and into early July. Camp will begin on June 29 and run through July 2. The start date is a few days after the Entry Draft, which is common.

As for Rookie Camp, that will begin on Sept. 11, with regular camp opening five days later at Warrior Ice Arena.

More Boston Bruins & NHL News

Changes are still happening around the NHL. That is the case with the Vancouver Canucks. New general manager Ryan Johnson has begun cleaning house, firing head coach Adam Foote, along with assistants Scott Young, Kevin Dean, and Brett McLean. Dean was an assistant coach of the Bruins as one of his many stops behind NHL benches.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the NHL and the Vegas Golden Knights met over the penalty handed down of $100,000 to interim coach John Tortorella and the loss of a second-round draft pick for not meeting their media availability following last week's series-clinching win over the Anaheim Ducks. According to Friedman, the penalties will remain assessed.