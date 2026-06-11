NHL writer said what no NHL teams wanted to hear about former Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk

As the Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Raleigh, North Carolina, for Game 5 on Thursday night between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, tied at 2-2, things are slowly going to heat up around the rest of the NHL in terms of offseason moves and more rumors.

Some teams, like the Boston Bruins, are going to be looking to upgrade their roster as they look to build off a surprising 2025-26 season. Others, like maybe the Vancouver Canucks, will be looking to potentially unload some players in what many believe will be a rebuild.

If the Canucks do rebuild, then some players could be on the move. One of those players is former Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. Signed a couple of summers ago as a free agent, things haven't gone as planned in Vancouver for the former first-round pick and the club. If he is moved this summer, one NHL writer had a warning for a team looking to acquire him.

NHL writer gives a buyer beware on former Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk

Look, it shouldn't come as a surprise to Boston fans that things haven't gone as planned for DeBrusk with the Canucks. There have been times when he's been the best player on the ice. There are also times when he goes unnoticed. Canucks fans might still be coming to grips with that, but Bruins fans know that all too well. Matt Larkin of the Daily Faceoff had a buyer-beware if they are looking to make a splash by acquiring DeBrusk.

"Finding the right fit won’t be easy given all that term left on his deal. But the streaky DeBrusk could augment a contender; he averages 26 goals per 82 games in the postseason for his career. It’s a matter of whether short-term help is worth the long-term sting on your cap,'' Larkin wrote.

The biggest takeaway from Larkin is, "It’s a matter of whether short-term help is worth the long-term sting on your cap.'' It's sad, but true. DeBrusk is owed $5.5 million through the 2030-21 season and he has a no-movement clause. That's a daily double hit. Sure, some team desperate to win might see his AAV as not that bad given the cap going up, but make no mistake about it: if you look to acquire DeBrusk, buyer beware of what will be an 84-game schedule beginning next season.