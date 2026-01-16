Canucks are learning a lesson the Bruins already knew about Jake DeBrusk

When it came time for free agency in the summer of 2024, there were some big changes coming for the Boston Bruins. General manager Don Sweeney had some tough decisions, and one of those surrounded the future of 2015 first-round draft pick Jake DeBrusk.

All signs pointed to the end of the road as comments that were made by DeBrusk after the second round elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers signaled the end of the road. Shortly after free agency opened, DeBrusk signed with the Vancouver Canucks, for seven years and $38.5 million. It carries an AAV of $5.5 million, which is a deal that is going to look better with each passing year and the cap going up.

However, it doesn't appear that he's going to finish out that contract in Vancouver. Year 2 has been nothing short of a disaster for DeBrusk, and there are signs that the end may be near sooner rather than later.

Jake DeBrusk frustrating 2025-26 season could lead to a trade

It has been a frustrating season for DeBrusk. He has 12 goals and 10 assists entering Thursday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, his struggles earned him a healthy scratch in late December in a game against the Seattle Kraken. That apparently didn't sit well with him, according to Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet.

"Jake DeBrusk was made a healthy scratch on Dec. 29, and word is that did not sit well with his camp, and it made rival teams aware that there might be some issues here. When DeBrusk signed as a free agent with Vancouver in 2024, he had as many as 14 teams after him with four-to-six year contract offers, and teams are making calls on him now. There's blood in the water, and sharks are circling this team,'' Kypreos wrote.

Well, if there is one thing the Boston Bruins know about Jake DeBrusk, it's him being a healthy scratch for games and is not happy about it. He didn't like being called out by some of his coaches and even went so far as to request a trade out of Boston before signing an extension before the trade deadline in 2022. Bizarre.

However, if there is one thing that Bruins also know is that when he was playing well, he was a difference-maker in all situations. Whether it was at even strength, on the power play, or shorthanded, he produces a lot and produces a lot at times. It remains to be seen if the Canucks pull off a deal for DeBrusk or not, but one thing is for sure: his history in Boston is coming to fruition in Vancouver, and it isn't surprising to Black and Gold fans.