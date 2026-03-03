Former Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk sends not-so-subtle message to Canucks front office

When a team goes into a rebuild, it's never easy on anyone. Whether it's the players, coaches, front office personnel, or fans, nobody wants to go through one, especially a lengthy one. It can get frustrating for a lot of people.

One team that appears to be headed down a rebuild is the Vancouver Canucks. Sitting in the basement of the Western Conference and NHL standings, the Canucks have just 43 points this season. It has been a tough season since the drop of the puck back in October.

Vancouver has a lot of players that would interest teams at the trade deadline on Friday at 3 p.m. EST. The Boston Bruins would love to acquire a player or two from the Canucks, but the cost will be high. Nothing is going to be cheap. One player who could be moved is former Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. He does have a no-movement clause that he could decide to waive. He has four years remaining on his deal after this year with a $5.5 million AAV. As the deadline approached, he sent the Canucks front office a message before the deadline.

As things begin to heat up around the trade deadline, it is becoming clear that DeBrusk doesn't want much to do with a rebuild in Vancouver; instead would rather be playing in the playoffs. He made it clear.

“I think a rebuild is hard for every player, but at the same point it’s a great opportunity for younger guys,” said DeBrusk. “This game humbles everybody and it’s been a little bit more than humbling this year. Obviously, that (rebuild) is not something I would be okay with or accepting. My game doesn’t fit that.”

If there is one thing Boston fans know, it's that the 14th overall pick by Don Sweeney in the famous 2015 Entry Draft can be the best player on the ice sometimes, while there can be times he's missing and you need to look hard just to find him.

However, when he's playing well, he can be a difference-maker. Whether it's at even strength, on the power play, or on the penalty kill, he can play in all situations. He would be a nice addition for a playoff contender, but it has to be the right situation for DeBrusk. Could it be back in Boston? Unlikely, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him playing postseason hockey somewhere this spring. He made it clear to Vancouver that he would like the opportunity going forward.