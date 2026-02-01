NHL writer reveals the most obvious Bruins need at the trade deadline

A couple of weeks ago, all signs were pointing to the Boston Bruins closing in on adding a big-time defenseman to their roster. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman linked the Bruins to Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Unless something happened at the last minute, it sounded like he was going to be a member of the Black and Gold.

Well, in the last minute and after reportedly Boston couldn't agree to an extension with the right-shot blueliner (Don Sweeney wasn't making a trade with the reported haul without an extension in place), the Vegas Golden Knights and former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy swooped in and landed Andersson. It was a cruel blow.

Now, a couple of weeks later, the Black and Gold are holding onto an Eastern Conference playoff spot heading toward the Olympic Break, but there are still questions as to what the Black and Gold are going to do at the trade deadline. Boston beat writer Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic revealed what they need by March's deadline.

Bruins writer lists a right-shot defenseman as Boston's trade deadline need

After missing out on Andersson, it feels like Sweeney will now pivot to another defenseman. Who that is remains to be seen, but Shinzawa believes that's their trade deadline target.

"The Bruins went after Rasmus Andersson as a long-term investment. Andersson would have been a good fit with Charlie McAvoy and Henri Jokiharju on the right side. Andrew Peeke is in the last year of his contract,'' Shinzawa wrote.

Peeke is someone who could easily be moved, as he is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season, and it's hard to see him as part of the Bruins plans moving forward. There is no real replacement for him with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), but Sweeney making a move for a right-shot defenseman with term or an extension makes sense.

Sweeney could target Zach Whitecloud of the Flames, who was acquired from the Golden Knights as part of the Andersson return, or do they swing for Justin Faulk of the St. Louis Blues or Connor Murphy of the Chicago Blackhawks. Time will tell, as will the results of the final two games before the Olympic Break.