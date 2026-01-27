Bruins Rumors: Why this right handed defenseman is a good fit for the Bruins

To the surprise of many, the Boston Bruins are in the hunt for a playoff spot. While many thought this would be a rebuilding year, the Bruins find themselves tied with the Montreal Canadiens for the two Wild Card spots in the East. They also have a four-point advantage over the Florida Panthers for one of the spots. It's clear that the goal this season has shifted from development to making a playoff run.

If the Bruins want to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2023-24 season, they will have to make some upgrades. Specifically, they will need to add another defenseman who can play on the right side. The player who makes the most sense for the Bruins is Connor Murphy of the Chicago Blackhawks. But why does Murphy make sense for the Bruins, and what would it cost to acquire him?

Why Connor Murphy is the perfect player for the Bruins to acquire

Murphy has been praised throughout his career for his defensive abilities. This season, he has spent 44.7% of his ice time in the defensive zone, according to NHL Edge. The pairings he's on have allowed only 2.32 goals per 60 minutes, according to Moneypuck. He has also allowed only 278 scoring chances and 118 high-danger chances. He's the type of player that you can put out there in close games to stifle the opponent's offense.

While he is not known for his offense, Murphy is having a decent season. Through 52 games this season, Murphy has recorded two goals and seven assists for nine points. He's currently on pace to have around 13 points, which is right around what his career averages are. His advanced metrics are decent as well. According to Natural Stat Trick, he has a 46.17 CF%, a 45.49 SCF%, and a 46.33 xG%. Not great, but exactly where you expect a defensive first defender to be.

The best part about Murphy is that he would not cost the Bruins much. While the goal is shifting to making the playoffs, the Bruins do not want to mortgage the future to do so. There is still a feeling that they need to build towards the future and try to get younger. It would be unwise to give up multiple first and young players on what could be a fluke season. With Murphy in the final year of his contract and the Blackhawks having many young defensemen in their organization, Murphy should only cost a mid-round pick.

Murphy would likely slide into a second pairing of the Bruins roster. With Nikita Zadorov banged up, the Bruins need a solid replacement to avoid rushing him back. Then, when Zadorov is ready to go again, he can be dropped to the bottom pairing and be used depending on the situation. He'd likely come in on penalty kills and late in the game when the Bruins are up. While he may be a third-pairing defenseman, he will contribute much more.

Although Murphy is not the best defenseman on the market, he makes the most sense for the Bruins. He is someone who will make the team better without breaking the bank to acquire him.