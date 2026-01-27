Boston Bruins News: Nikita Zadorov injury update, Marco Sturm, red-hot prospects

Through their first 52 games of the season, Nikita Zadorov has played in each game. It's a little surprising given the heavy game he plays, but if there is one thing we have learned this season, it's that he's a key part of the backend for the Boston Bruins, and they can't afford him being out of the lineup much.

On Monday night, when the Bruins made their lone visit to face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, Zadorov was not in the lineup after getting injured on Saturday night in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens at the TD Garden. He was replaced in the lineup by Henri Jokiharju.

Zadorov fell awkwardly against Montreal late in the second period, and truth be told, it didn't look good. Bruins fans were bracing for a long-term injury, but surprisingly, he came out and played the third period. He traveled with the Black and Gold to New York after the game to get to the Big Apple ahead of the incoming snowstorm. He didn't practice on Sunday and was going to be a game-time decision. In the end, he didn't play for the first time in 2025-26. The Bruins returned home after the game and host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Bruins looking to finish strong ahead of Olympic Break

Entering Monday night's game against the Rangers, the Bruins held the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They have five games before the break. After the Predators on Tuesday, they host the Philadelphia Flyers before visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night for the Stadium Series game, and then the Florida Panthers before the break. Banking as many points as possible would set them up for after the break.

"We believe in our structure and our game that we can win against anyone, but can we stay consistent enough? That's gonna be the goal here for the next few games before the break," said Sturm before the Rangers game on Monday night.

Jordan Harris playing well in Providence

Bruins defenseman Jordan Harris has been out of the lineup since suffering an injury in October. He had to have surgery, but he has made it back to the ice and is now with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) on a rehab assignment. He scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's win over the Toronto Marlies.

Playing in front of a small crowd at home, Harris potted the deciding goal on a breakaway for the 4-3 victory. Three other Boston prospects, Georgii Merkulov, Fabian Lysell, and Matthew Poitras, also found the back of the net for the P-Bruins.