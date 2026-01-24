Latest Rasmus Andersson comments send Bruins GM Don Sweeney a brutally honest message

Last weekend, all signs pointed to the Boston Bruins making a huge move. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was dropping updates in terms of Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson potentially landing in a trade with the Black and Gold.

It never ended up working out; Andersson was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday afternoon. After reportedly trying to work out a contract extension with Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, nothing was agreed on. In fact, he was traded to Vegas without an extension in place. The Golden Knights paid the price to acquire him, thinking they would be able to get an extension done before free agency opens on July 1.

Andersson made his Vegas debut on Friday night in the Golden Knights' 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, just 24 hours after suffering a 4-3 loss to the Bruins at the TD Garden. Despite being in Boston the night before, he wasn't in the lineup. After the game in Toronto, Andersson spoke with the media, and one quote proved he was never coming to Boston.

Rasmus Andersson quote proves he was never coming to Boston

Andersson met with the media and reflected on his time with the Flames, but also on why he went to Vegas, and it sure sounds like someone who was never going to be a member of the Boston Bruins, and for one big reason.

"I've had a great time in Calgary, I've loved every second of it,'' said Andersson. "I can't say good enough things about that organization. But at the same time I think it was time for them and it was time for me to try something different. ... This is a real contender."

Now I know, I'm not breaking any news here, but the Bruins are not a real contender right now. Does that mean they can't be in, say, a few years? No, it doesn't. They can be, but it is going to be a little bit in terms of the retool. Truth be told, the asking price for Andersson was through the roof, and if Sweeney paid that, it would have been a deal that haunted them for years. If Boston is a 'real contender', then maybe they meet the asking price, but eventually Sweeney made the right call for someone who likely would not have stayed in Boston following the season.