NHL writer drops potential return for Bruins' obvious offseason trade candidate

Things should begin to heat up around the NHL when it comes to trades ahead of the NHL Entry Draft later next week and free agency beginning on July 1. The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night, which should begin to move the offseason along for all teams.

As far as the Boston Bruins go, there are some tough decisions coming in terms of some players who could be moved. The decision for some of them is based on clearing cap space or just clearing a roster spot. When it comes to Joonas Korpisalo, it's all about clearing both money and a roster spot.

What could the return for Korpisalo fetch the Bruins? Probably not much, but one beat writer said what the could should be, and it's one that Bruins fans should be happy about to move on from the veteran.

Bruins writer drops expected return for Joonas Korpisalo

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic dropped a hint as to what the return for Korpisalo would be, and it was a late pick. Truth be told, that's OK if it means moving him. First of all, dumping his $3 million AAV is a start, but maybe the biggest reason is one that needs to happen.

Boston can't afford to lose Michael DiPietro. It's really as simple as that. This past season, they placed him on waivers, and he cleared. If they had to do that again at the beginning of next season, well, he's not clearing and will be claimed. Boston and general manager Don Sweeney can't afford to have that happen. Just look at what happened with Brandon Bussi, who Sweeney let walk in free agency last summer?

DiPietro is more than capable of backing up Swayman next year and on a cheaper deal. It might not seem like much, but moving Korpisalo should be at the top of Sweeney's to-do list this summer. It solves multiple needs in Boston, but the biggest being creating a roster for DiPietro without risking losing him next season.