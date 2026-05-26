3 realistic trade destinations for Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo

When it comes to the 2025-26 Boston Bruins, you could say that they were one of the biggest surprises of the NHL. In the first full year of a retool under first-year coach Marco Sturm, they surprised a lot of people by making the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a rough start to the season.

After being bounced from the postseason in six games in the first round by the Buffalo Sabres, the Bruins front office knows that there needs to be some changes to the roster and more talent added. If they are going to do that, they will need to free up some cap space. One way to do it is through trades.

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo is one candidate who could get traded this offseason, and if he does, here are three destinations for the veteran netminder to open the door for Michael DiPietro to be Jeremy Swayman's backup next season.

3 Joonas Korpisalo trade destinations this summer

Edmonton Oilers

The last two playoff runs by the Edmonton Oilers came up short in the Final against the Florida Panthers. This season, however, the Oilers failed to get out of the first round, falling to the Anaheim Ducks in six games. As was the case the last couple of seasons, goaltending was an issue.

They made a trade in December to acquire Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Stuart Skinner, but in the end, the deal didn't work out the way they had hoped. Now they go into another offseason with questions between the pipes. After missing out on Linus Ullmark two years ago, Edmonton could benefit from adding Korpisalo as a veteran backup who showed he could play more minutes than he would for Boston.

Philadelphia Flyers

It appears that the Philadelphia Flyers have found their No. 1 goalie in Dan Vladar. The former Bruins netminder came over from the Calgary Flames last offseason and solidified things in goal. He was a big reason why, like the Bruins, Philadelphia went from the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings to the playoffs.

The Flyers feel like they have more talent than the Black and Gold, and with an 84-game season in 2026-27, the backup goaltending position is going to be more vital. Korpisalo anding as a backup in Philadelphia makes sense as GM Daniek Briere looks for a more reliable backup. Unloaded Korpisalo's money would be huge, and the Flyers have plenty of cap space to make it work.

Carolina Hurricanes

Don't look now, but the Carolina Hurricanes are just two wins away from getting over the hump in the Eastern Conference Final and to the Stanley Cup Final. One reason they're in this position is because of the resurgence of veteran goalie Frederik Andersen. However, he's clearly on the backend of his career, and the Hurricanes could turn the net over to former Bruins prospect Brandon Bussi.

If they do that, then Korpisalo would make sense as a backup next season, and Carolina is the one landing spot where he could see the most time. Bussi played well, but the rigors of an NHL schedule caught up with him, forcing Andersen to be the netminder in the playoffs.