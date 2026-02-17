Former Bruins prospect who bolted in free agency earns extension amid breakout season

When it was clear that the Boston Bruins were going to go in another direction when it came to free agency with prospect goalie Brandon Bussi, he looked for his next destination in free agency. That ended up being with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

However, right before the 2025-26 season began, he was placed on waivers and claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes. Injuries have been a story for Carolina this season, and that opened the door for the former Western Michigan standout to make his NHL debut. The undrafted free agent signed by the Black and Gold after his career with the Broncos ended took advantage and has run with it. In fact, it has gone so well that he earned himself an extension in Raleigh.

Former Bruins prospect Brandon Bussi signs extension with Hurricanes

What an addition Bussi has been for the Hurricanes this season. He has a 23-3-1 record with a 2.16 goals against average, a .908 save percentage, and two shutouts. He's done all of that in 27 starts. Pyotr Kochetkov suffered an injury in October shortly after Bussi was claimed, and he's likely out for the rest of the season.

On Monday, it was announced that Bussi and Carolina agreed to a three-year, $5.7 million extension to remain with the Hurricanes for the foreseeable future. The deal carries an AAV of $1.9 million.

Ok, so yes, here we go. It's time. Again, Sweeney opted to run it back with Joonas Korpisalo as Jeremy Swayman's backup this season. Sure, it has worked out well, for now, as Korpisalo has come up with some big performances. But, with Korpisalo carrying a $3 million AAV, it is easy to second-guess.

Good for Bussi for getting a shot in the NHL and taking advantage of it. He is in a good situation with Carolina, who is a contender to come out of the Eastern Conference in the spring. They are leading the Metropolitan Division and are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top seed in the conference.