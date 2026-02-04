When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney decided to let prospect goalie Brandon Bussi walk in free agency last summer, little did anyone know what was about to come. I bet Bussi hd no clue either.

Sweeney decided to keep Michael DiPietro, and in the end, that might end up being the correct decision, but it is hard to ignore what is going on with Bussi, an undrafted free agent signed out of Western Michigan. He was signed by the Florida Panthers over the summer but placed on waivers at the end of training camp. The Carolina Hurricanes claimed him, and he is having a tremendous rookie season in Raleigh.

Former Bruins prospect Brandon Bussi continues to tear up his rookie season

The Hurricanes are in first place in the Metropolitan Division, and a big reason why, heck, a huge reason why is Bussi. He was between the pipes in Tuesday night's 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators (no Linus Ullmark didn't play for Ottawa), Bussi stopped 22 shots, including 11 of their 12 high-danger shots he faced. It's safe to say that his teammates are enjoying watching him on a nightly basis.

"Not much more can be said about him. He's been so steady ever since he showed up here. He's steady, but also makes the big saves too in big moments. Tonight was no different. There were probably four or five that were huge,'' said Jordan Staal. "He's been unbelievable."

"All game, he made crucial saves at big times,'' said coach Rod Brind'Amour. "The second period, especially. We started getting into a little bit of a track meet there. [We had] a couple of bad changes and all of a sudden, they had odd-man rushes and turned in four Grade A-chances in a 10-second span. It was just like boom, boom, boom, boom, over and over us making a poor decision. But that's what we need. That's what he's done pretty much every start for us."

Bussi is 22-3-1 this season for Carolina. He has collected 22 of the Hurricanes' 35 victories. He is third in the NHL in goals against average at 2.24, to go along with a .905 save percentage. The Bruins and 'Canes have another meeting this season in Raleigh following the Olympic Break, and it'll be interesting to see if he gets the start between the pipes. Regardless, what a rookie season for an undrafted free agent and former Boston prospect.