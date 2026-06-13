Brandon Bussi is one win from a Stanley Cup, and Don Sweeney can't afford a Michael DiPietro repeat

Both the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers are going to look incredibly foolish if Brandon Bussi finishes the job and wins the Stanley Cup for the Carolina Hurricanes. While it'd be nice for Bruins fans to be able to clown on Florida for letting Bussi go this season before Sergei Bobrovsky struggled, Boston's front office shouldn't have let the goaltender out of the building in the first place.

Bussi had a great regular season for Carolina, bursting onto the scene with a 31-6-2 record, 2.47 goals-against average, and .895 save percentage. It wouldn't have been overly surprising to see him take the reins in the playoffs, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour decided to opt for experience and started Frederik Anderson.

Bruins fans know that trusting Andersen to close out a playoff series can be scary, but the Danish goaltender actually played very well for the first three series, albeit without much pressure allowed from his defense. With Vegas starting to get to him in the Stanley Cup Final, Brind'Amour opted to give his goaltender a break and start Bussi, and it might have been the greatest decision of the NHL season.

Bussi stopped 59 of 65 shots since coming into Game 3 in relief, winning both of his starts in Games 4 and 5 to put the Hurricanes one win away from finishing the job and winning the Stanley Cup. It's a great story and one that Bruins fans are actually rooting for, given the circumstances surrounding his leaving the organization: most wanted him to find a home in Boston, while Joonas Korpisalo's need for the backup role forced Bussi out.

Which team will Michael DiPietro win the Stanley Cup for?

The developmental model in Providence can leave something to be desired, but for some reason, they are turning into a goaltender factory. Michael DiPietro slowly took the reins as the main starter during the 2024-25 season, and this season, his first without Bussi, won the league's MVP award.

If Sweeney doesn't find a way to move Korpisalo this offseason, the team could also lose DiPietro. Even though the AHL MVP has one year remaining on his contract, he will need to clear waivers if the Bruins send him down after training camp. He shockingly slipped through this season when Boston sent him down, but no one is going to pass up on him this time, especially after seeing what Bussi has done.

If Sweeney is watching, he should be exhausting all avenues to find Korpisalo a new home. While the backup performed admirably for Boston this season, Sweeney cannot have the same fate happen twice.