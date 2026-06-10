Former Bruins prospect makes NHL history in Hurricanes Game 4 win over Golden Knights

When the Boston Bruins let Brandon Bussi walk in free agency, there were a lot of unknowns for the former Western Michigan standout. After spending his time with the Bruins organization in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins, was another NHL team going to take a chance on him?

They did, and that team was the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. However, at the end of training camp, he was placed on waivers and claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes. In the end, that turned into a blessing.

Bussi ended up having a tremendous rookie season in the NHL with the Hurricanes. The 27-year-old New York native went 31-6-2 with a 2.47 goals against average and a .895 save percentage. Veteran coach Rod Brind'Amour decided to ride veteran Frederik Andersen in the playoffs, but a four-goal second period on Saturday night forced Brind'Amour to make a tough decision.

He pulled Andersen for the third period in what turned into a 5-4 overtime loss. Bussi stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced. After not tipping his hand as to who his goalie would be for Game 4 on Tuesday night, Brind'Amour decided to go with Bussi, and the former Boston prospect made NHL history.

Former Bruins prospect makes NHL history in Hurricanes win over Golden Knights

Brind'Amour rode Bussi in the pivotal Game 4, and he responded by making 18 saves on 21 shots as Carolina evened the series at 2-2 with a 5-3 victory on the strength of a pair of third-period goals.

“He got a taste of it the other night and kind of just picked up where he left off,'' said Brind'Amour. "We gave up a couple of breakaways early, some real breakdowns, but he was just really solid all night. Gotta give him a lot of credit.”

Bussi joined a select NHL company making history in the Stanley Cup Final. He became the third goaltender in NHL history to make his first career start in the Stanley Cup Final and win the game. The other two to do it? Alfie Moore in 1938 with the Chicago Blackhawks and Hank Bassen with the Detroit Red Wings. As for his thinking ahead to a potential Game 5 start back in Raleigh?

“Obviously, it’s cool to help the team win. In regards to the future, whatever happens, I’ll be ready to go,” Bussi said.