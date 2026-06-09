Rod Brind'Amour makes stunning Game 4 decision with former Bruins rising prospect

When the Boston Bruins were left with some big decisions heading into last summer, one of them surrounded which young goalies they were going to re-sign and which they were going to let walk.

General manager Don Sweeney decided to re-sign Michael DiPietro and let Brandon Bussi, an undrafted free agent signing out of Western Michigan, walk. He ended up signing with the Florida Panthers, but at the end of training camp, he was placed on waivers. He ended up being claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes. Talk about timing.

Bussi ended up having a big season for Carolina in the regular season, but once the postseason started, head coach Rod Brind'Amour decided to ride the veteran, Frederik Andersen. Up until Game 3 on Saturday night in Vegas against the Golden Knights, it was the right decision. However, after allowing four second-period goals, Carolina's veteran coach decided to make a switch and bring in Bussi for the third period.

That ended up being a great move as it sparked his team, who scored four third-period goals to force overtime with the series tied 1-1. After a scoreless first overtime, Vegas picked up the win and grabbed a 2-1 series lead when Shea Theodore's shot from the point just under six minutes into the second overtime hit the boards behind the Hurricanes' net and deflected into the net off the back of Bussi.

Bussi turned aside 18 of the 19 shots he faced in the third period and two overtimes, which left Brind'Amour with a decision as to who to start in Tuesday night's Game 4. When the dust settled, it was Bussi that Brind'Amour went to.

Hurricanes starting former Bruins prospect goalie Brandon Bussi in Game 4 against Vegas

After not tipping his hand at practice on Monday and Tuesday, it was reported by Emily Kaplan of ESPN that Bussi was starting Game 4. It's a little surprising, despite the regular season he had and the way he played in relief of Andersen on Saturday night.

Trailing in the series, 2-1, Brind'Amour is looking for anything to spark his team, and he's hoping that Bussi is that spark, again.