Former Bruins castoff is tearing up the NHL for a Stanley Cup contender

As Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was looking to pick up the pieces of a dismal 2024-25 season that saw them finish tied for last place in the Eastern Conference, he was facing some tough decisions.

One of those decisions was who he was going to re-sign when it came to his prospect goalies. Was he going to sign Brandon Bussi or Michael DiPietro? There wasn't room for both of them, which meant one was walking in free agency. In the end, he decided to sign DiPietro and let Bussi walk.

After signing with the Florida Panthers, he was placed on waivers at the end of training camp and was picked up by the Carolina Hurricanes. What a move that has turned into. Bussi was recently named the team's MVP for the 2025-26 season.

Former Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi thriving in first season with Hurricanes

The Athletic listed each NHL team's MVP and disappointing player for this season. Given what Bussi has meant to the Hurricanes, it shouldn't be surprising that he was tabbed their MVP.

"A waiver claim before the season, the 27-year-old won his NHL debut Oct. 14 and kept winning. While his play dipped following the Olympic break, Bussi righted the ship and has five straight wins and a gaudy 30-6-1 record. He’s been one of the NHL’s best stories this season,'' they wrote.

Bussi has been a savior for Carolina. The Hurricanes are one point away from securing home-ice advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs and a potential first-round matchup with the Black and Gold. Last week, he was between the pipes in a 6-5 Hurricanes overtime win in Raleigh against Boston.

Decisions need to be made at the end of each season by GMs. Sweeney is no different, and he'll be facing some tough decisions at the end of this season, whenever it ends. DiPietro has been very good with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and is making the case to be Jeremy Swayman's backup next season if Joonas Korpisalo is moved. Bussi is having a season that nobody saw coming for a franchise that is a legit Stanley Cup contender.