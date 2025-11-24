The Boston Bruins' fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft sent scouts scrambling to their notebooks to see who they had just picked. Even if Vashek Blanar's name wasn't in there, they might've had it filed under Vashek Richards, as people soon discovered that a recent name change was causing some of the confusion. As far as hockey fans knew before that discovery, Blanar didn't even have an Elite Prospects page. Richards did.

Blanar is still not a well-known commodity, but Bruins fans are starting to learn his name. He has been looking like a steal in the U20 Nationell in Sweden this season, and he has even gotten some time with the pro club in the SHL. However, Bruins writer Dominic Tiano dropped an intriguing rumor about the mobile defenseman on Sunday morning.

Source to me says #NHLBruins prospect Vashek Blanar has not signed a pro contract in Sweden so that he can go to the NCAA. Currently looking at a few different schools.



Also said that he is leaving for the WJC December 10. — Dominic Tiano (@dominictiano) November 23, 2025

What are the chances that Don Sweeney got in Blanar and his representation's ear about coming to the United States to pursue some NCAA hockey? While Tiano says he is looking at a few schools, it's almost a guarantee that at least a couple on the list are from Hockey East, and it wouldn't shock me if one of them were the Boston College Eagles.

NHL writer drops intriguing rumor about Bruins' 2025 draft pick

There were a few questions about Blanar given that not many people had them on his radar. Was he a shot in the dark or does he actually have some unknown potential? Was he a player that Bruins fans might never see come to North America? He answered the first question with his play so far this season, and he will answer the second question if he does go the college route.

Bruins fans could also get to see Blanar on the big stage in December as he attempts to play with Czechia at the World Juniors. He was part of the U20 team that took part in four days of games early in November, recording a goal and an assist and playing some big minutes in two of the four games. While the Czechia roster isn't official yet, Blanar showed that he should be in the mix.

Blanar set this powerplay goal up from the left point with 1 second remaining in the period this morning.



He never looked to his right. https://t.co/x8SMNxtL0V pic.twitter.com/P1g90RKmEd — Dominic Tiano (@dominictiano) November 23, 2025

Blanar's performance in Europe looks like a defenseman that could make an offensive impact at the college level. Given his under-the-radar arrival to the Bruins' prospect list, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him turn some heads at the World Juniors and then get even more attention at the NCAA level.