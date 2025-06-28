Bruins building strong prospect pipeline with Boston College

What's better than having one minor league team in Providence if you're the Boston Bruins? It's likely having a second team down the street at 140 Commonwealth Ave. Don Sweeney and the rest of the front office won't have to go far to see some of their brightest prospects over the next few years, as the Bruins are building quite a roster of prospects at Boston College. It's just a short 10-minute drive from the B's offices to the Eagles' arena.

The Bruins already had some promising prospects playing with the Eagles last season, as Andre Gasseau, Oskar Jellvik, and Dean Letourneau all donned the maroon and gold for Greg Brown's squad. After the 2025 draft, the Bruins will add two more prospects to the list, as they took James Hagens with the seventh overall pick, and added William Moore in the second round, a future Boston College commit.

While it's unclear whether the Bruins will be playoff contenders next season, Boston fans will at least be able to watch their future stars vie for a National Championship. While it isn't the same as watching the Bruins, it wouldn't be the worst thing for some core pieces to get the feeling of winning a championship together before taking their talents to the NHL.

How Boston College became a Bruins Hockey factory

It'd be easy to say that the Bruins spent so much time watching their prospects at BC this past season that they zeroed in on Hagens, and it led them to take him with the No. 7 pick. However, the truth is Hagens fell into their lap, and it's just a happy coincidence that he is another Boston College commit.

It's quite likely that scouts spent the winter watching Eagles games, wishing that Boston would fall far enough in the standings to get the chance to take the freshman standout. Getting that opportunity might've seemed like nothing more than a pipedream at certain points in the season, especially when Boston didn't win the draft lottery and ended up picking seventh.

Nevertheless, Boston College has turned into a new branch of the Bruins' organization, and any fans of both teams should have a great winter watching hockey in Beantown.