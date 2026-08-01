NHL Network makes stunning prediction as to who the next Bruins captain should be

As it currently stands, the Boston Bruins are one of eight NHL teams that currently do ot have a captain, which is rather stunning. No, not the Bruins not having a captain is stunning, but eight teams not having one is stunning.

The last two in Boston were franchise icons in Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Bergeron retired following the 2022-23 season, and it's hard to believe it's been three years. Marchand was a no-brainer captain to be named after his long-time linemate. However, he was part of general manager Don Sweeney's huge trade deadline fire sale in March of 2025 when he was traded to the Florida Panthers. Since that afternoon, the Black and Gold haven't had a captain.

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That's not because they don't feel like they have any candidates that could do the job; it's just that they haven't named anybody. Their top two choices are defenseman Charlie McAvoy and superstar forward David Pastrnak. Neither choice is the wrong choice. Mike Johnson on the NHL Network predicted who each team's next captain will be, and his pick for the Bruins was somewhat surprising.

Mike Johnson predicts that Charlie McAvoy will be the next Bruins captain

Johnson predicted in rather stunning fashion that McAvoy will be the next Boston Bruins player to don the "C" on his uniform. That really is somewhat of a surprise given how most, if not all, fans see this playing out, as Pastrnak is the next clear, obvious choice. Apparently, it isn't as clear as some might think it is.

"(Boston) has two options, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak,'' said Johnson. "It feels like McAvoy's the right choice. Pasta is a perfect assistant captain, not cuz he's not a leader, not cuz he's not great, but almost because it'll free him up from stuff that captains have to do. Some of the presser stuff, some of the corporate stuff, some of the meeting with the coach stuff. And Charlie McAvoy just feels like the next in line of the Bruins. It was (Zdeno) Chara, it was Bergeron, it's McAvoy.''

Well, now, there's a lot to break down right there. It would be somewhat surprising if that is indeed the route Boston took, McAvoy over Pastrnak. It's hard to agree with Johnson's reasoning for why it should be McAvoy over Pastrnak, but if you have been paying close attention to how things have gone since Marchand left, well, Pastrnak has taken on more of a leadership role on the ice than McAvoy. Of course, that is up for debate, but it feels like the next choice to wear the "C" in Boston is indeed Pastrnak. We'll see how it eventually shakes out.