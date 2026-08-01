Bruins get a dire warning about their major weakness that Don Sweeney hasn't addressed

As the calendar flips from July to August, there are still two major needs that the Boston Bruins have: a top-six center and top-four defenseman. They addressed their need for a top-six wing by acquiring JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth in June for two first-round draft picks.

However, the biggest remaining needs are down the middle and on defense. Fans might be split on which need should be addressed first, but you might get a center as the most common answer in the end. Looking at what the Bruins currently have projected to be their center groupings next season is, well, scary. The Athletic painted about as scary a picture as there could be when it comes to the center spot next season for the Black and Gold.

The Athletic paints a scary outlook for Burins at center in 2026-27

How will the Bruins center position play out? That remains to be seen, but given who is still on the roster and where they could slot is, well, concerning. Harman Dayal grouped each NHL team's top-six centers into tiers, and Boston's was rather scary. He had the Bruins in tier 7, a major weakness. I hate to say it, but he isn't breaking any news there, no?

Joining the Bruins in that group were the Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia Flyers, and Nashville Predators. Talk about a wild grouping. Dayal had Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, and Fraser Minten as Marco Sturm's potential top-six pivots.

"The Bruins have lacked a true 1C since Patrice Bergeron’s retirement,'' Dayal wrote.

Again, Dayal isn't breaking any news there, either. Boston's issue down the middle has been widely noted since Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both retired. Again, not breaking any news there. That should be frustrating for Black and Gold fans that general manager Don Sweeney hasn't addressed it. Whether it's been through free agency or developing one in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins.

Boston thought that they had their top-line center two years ago when they signed Elias Lindholm, but that isn't turning out to be true. Talk about a major struggle. Trading away Pavel Zacha, if that is indeed what Sweeney does, will only hurt their biggest issue going forward. This should serve as a warning for the Bruins and their fans entering what will be a pivotal 2026-27 season in terms of their key players being in their prime years in terms of contending.