Bruins Charlie McAvoy navigated through brutal obstacles in 2025-26

When the 2025-26 NHL season began, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was healthy and ready to go after a frustrating 2024-25 season that ended during the 4 Nations Face-Off with an injury. It was a frustrating season for everyone, and McAvoy was looking to move on to a better and healthier new season.

Easier sais than done.

For a second straight year, injuries played a huge part in McAvoy's season; however, he was still able to capture a Gold Medal with Team USA at the Olympics in February, as well as playing a big role in the Black and Gold making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. All in all, it was another frustrating season in terms of injuries, but a rewarding one in terms of what Boston accomplished. With that said, let's grade McAvoy's 2025-26 season.

Charlie McAvoy's 2025-26 regular season

Things were rolling well early in the season, then a Saturday night in Montreal against the Canadiens in November changed everything. Killing a penalty in the second period, a shot from the point was deflected in its way toward the Bruins' net and struck McAvoy directly in the face. The injury cost him some time, which forced him to play with a bubble when he returned.

However, as hockey players do, McAvoy returned and was a big part of the Bruins success. He scored 11 goals, but registered a career-high 50 assists for a career-high 61 points, while averaging 24:23 a night. Two of his 11 goals were on the power play, where he had 23 total points. Before leaving for the Olympics, he took a cheap shot from Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis with an elbow to his head, but returned to play the final two periods and overtime in what was a loss in a shootout.

Charlie McAvoy's 2026 playoffs

There is no way to sugarcoat things: it was a frustrating postseason for McAvoy in Boston's six-game first-round series loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He finished with two assists, but a plus/minus of minus-6 while averaging 25:37 a game. However, things took a frustrating turn at the end of Game 6.

Racing back for an icing call, McAvoy was slew-footed by Buffalo forward Zach Benson, which a tripping penalty was called. However, McAvoy's reaction was to get up and slash Benson rather hard, which got him booted from the game. He was later slapped with a six-game suspension to begin next season, which is a blow for the Black and Gold.

It was a harsh punishment for McAvoy, but apparently that's what you get when you call out the NHL Department of Player Safety publicly, as he did before the Olympics when the league looked the other way with Vilmanis' elbow to his head.

All in all, McAvoy once again led the Bruins' defense in 2025-26, but his loss for the first six games of next season is going to hurt. That's why it's imperative that GM Don Sweeney addresses the need for a top-four, right-shot defenseman.

Charlie McAvoy 2025-26 Grade: A