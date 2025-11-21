NHL insider still beating the drum about the Bruins trading away a key player

Over the summer, trade chatter surrounding Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha picked up. Casey MIttlestadt also had some trade chatter around him, but both players began camp with the Black and Gold. When it comes to Zacha, the chatter didn't stop once the season began.

Part of the reason was that Boston endured a six-game losing streak, and there was a thought that general manager Don Sweeney might listen to calls. After their losing streak, the Bruins ripped off a seven-game winning streak, and the trade chatter stopped.

Boston currently holds down an Eastern Conference playoff spot, but will it be in one when the season ends? Where are they going to be at the trade deadline in March? Will Sweeney have another fire sale? If he does, could Zacha be traded?

ESPN reporter continues to think that the Bruins could trade Pavel Zacha this season

Before the season started, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski made some predictions for each team, and his prediction for the Bruins was that they were going to trade Zacha. He revisited his predictions, and he still has high confidence that Sweeney moves Zacha.

"Considering the Bruins' massive trade-off last season, seeing Zacha shipped out during their "retool" made sense. He's a center who plays in all facets of the game and really found his offensive stride since arriving in Boston. He's signed through next season at a very affordable $4.75 million annually against the salary cap,'' Wyshynski wrote.

"But his availability is based on a few factors. Like whether Boston sees Zacha as part of their long-term solutions. Like if Boston is contending for a playoff spot or not. Like if someone in this center-starved league calls up GM Don Sweeney and makes him an offer he can't refuse,'' Wyshynski added.

Bold prediction confidence rating: 7

A seven is a little too high. It would be surprising if Sweeney traded Zacha, who he might still see as a part of the future. The center trade market is going to be interesting with a lot of teams looking to fill a spot through it. One way for the Bruins to silence the Zacha trade chatter is to keep on winning, but it feels like there will be a lot of chatter right up until the deadline in March, again.